IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Candidates for Calcasieu Parish sheriff

JIMMY RICHARD: I have previously run for political office and currently work at the Social Security office doing security for the past 21 years and I also possess over 15 years of service with the Sheriff’s Office. In my duties, I was so truly blessed to work with children and the community at large each and every day. I know in my heart that if I could do this 7 days a week I would enjoy it tremendously each and every day just to see a smile on the faces of the people I serve. In the course of my numerous interactions with the public, I know that I have had encounters with over 2 million people in the lines I have worked on both jobs. I also love having fellowship at other church homes on Sunday when I am not at my regular place of worship. Also, in my daily tasks, I just give it to God each and every day about all matters as He is in control.