IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Candidates for Beauregard Parish sheriff

I am the most qualified candidate because I have 33 years of unmatched experience. My experience is not limited to training in a classroom, leading from the obscurity of an office, or spent primarily behind the wheel of a patrol car. My experience is real-world, real-time, boots-on-the-ground, planning and executing missions that protect the interest of the people I serve. I have not simply attended academies and seminars for threat assessments and tactical protocols; I have coordinated and effectuated legitimate operations and subsequently instructed said courses personally. I don’t simply suggest how I might handle a large administrative budget when elected; I know I will manage the taxpayers’ money wisely, responsibly, and with integrity because I have actually been accountable for multi-million dollar budgets throughout my career. My goal to better train and equip our BPSO Deputies and Detectives is not empty or flowery words; my career has been dedicated to training those who followed me ensuring that they were most effective in their various positions, while proactive in their sensitivity to the public, and still returning home safely to their families. The BPSO is comprised of dedicated, honorable men and women who have earned the opportunity to be led by an individual who sincerely cares for their wellbeing, their public perceptions, and their potential for growth; I will continue to be a committed leader who invests in the men and women who serve within the department. Furthermore, throughout this campaign coordination with other law enforcement agencies has been discussed in regard to the potential for increased training opportunities, information sharing, and interagency cooperation. Once elected, I will not have to develop mutually beneficial relationships with other agencies as my experience has granted me the ability to work with various federal, state, and local organizations throughout my career and said relationships are already established and in good standing allowing me to immediately put my vast network of resources as well as my current security clearance to work for Beauregard Parish. When I address security in areas such as schools, churches, or public venues I do so not simply because issues such as these are topical or newsworthy at present, but because they have been on my radar of awareness for years as I have instructed numerous security workshops for a wide variety of public and private entities. As such, I will not be developing and instituting untested ideas on how to combat threats made against innocent school children, worshippers, or moms doing their routine shopping at the local grocer; rather, I will be enacting polices within the BPSO that have been tried and proven effective within other departments, and I will continue my efforts to increase public awareness of possible threats while equipping our local schools and churches with proven procedures and courses that best protect Beauregard Parish lives. Finally, I do not simply employ the catchy phrase “The People’s Sheriff” to get attention or to imply an empty promise; however, I am sincere in my desire to represent each resident of Beauregard Parish fairly and equally under the law as I have diligently and consistently served my friends and neighbors throughout my career.