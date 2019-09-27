IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Candidates for Allen Parish sheriff

JOSEPH LOCKETT: My primary goals would be to reinstate benefits to all local Law Enforcement and current employees. I would add more Deputies to patrol, by promoting from within. I would examine more ways to assist the Police Jury in saving funds for the Parish. I will add more work crews throughout the entire Parish to serve every community within our Parish. I would develop a Department to better serve our senior citizen, juveniles and our schools. The Sheriff’s Office will began unlocking vehicles again as this is a service to the citizens. I would like to see a better relationship between the public and Law Enforcement at all times. We can never forget that we as Law Enforcement work for each citizen in our communities.