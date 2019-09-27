IN THEIR OWN WORDS: Candidates for Allen Parish sheriff

ALLEN PARISH, La. (KPLC) - With the Oct. 12 election just around the corner, we asked the candidates for Allen Parish sheriff why they are running and what makes them the best candidate.
Incumbent Doug Hebert (independent) and Joseph Lockett (no party) are on the ballot.
For more on what’s on your ballot, click HERE.
For more on the election, visit kplctv.com/politics.elections
TELL US A LITTLE ABOUT YOURSELF (Education, career, previous elected positions, family, etc.):
DOUG HEBERT: My wife, Susan, and I have two daughters, Jordan and Katy. I am 51 years old and have a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from McNeese State University. I have been in law enforcement since 1992. I was a deputy at APSO for two years before joining the Louisiana State Police (LSP). When I left LSP, I was Sergeant of Detectives for the Bureau of Investigation, West District. I was Chief of Police for the Coushatta Tribe for four years before taking office as Sheriff in 2012.
JOSEPH LOCKETT: My fiancé is Loran Foshee. My kids are Christopher Lockett, Caleb Lockett, Madison Lockett, Joseph Lockett Jr., Shayleigh Lockett and Jace Lockett. I have two grand babies, Emmalyn and Roselyn Lockett. My grandparents are Andrew Ware, of Oakdale, and Relie Young, of Mittie. I am 44 years old and have worked in law enforcement 19 years. I have a high school education and have no political party affiliation. I have worked for the Oakdale Police Department, as an Allen Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and as the Elizabeth Police Chief. I was also elected Ward V Marshal for two terms and elected Chief of Police for the City of Oakdale.
WHY DID YOU CHOOSE TO ENTER THE RACE FOR SHERIFF OR CONTINUE YOUR DUTIES AS THE CURRENT SHERIFF?
DOUG HEBERT: When I was elected in 2012, my goal was to provide a professional, performance-based department. That desire is as strong now as it ever was. We have made incredible strides in the last two terms of office. I have dramatically improved the financial position of the Allen Parish Sheriff’s Office. In the coming term, we will continue to do everything necessary to implement and expand services to the residents of Allen Parish.
JOSEPH LOCKETT: I chose to enter the race for Sheriff to make a positive impact on our Parish, and to manage a Department to better serve every citizen in our entire Parish. I have had to work and earn every position I’ve held by building a trust with the communities which I’ve served. I never forget where I came from or the ones who helped me achieve my goals. As your Sheriff I will continue to strive and make our Parish a safer place to live for everyone.
WHAT DO YOU THINK MAKES YOU THE BEST CANDIDATE FOR THIS POSITION?
DOUG HEBERT: Candidates make promises (most are real good ideas) when they run for office. However, the difference between my opponent and myself is that I have kept mine. I believe that success is a direct result of coping with obstacles. No problem has ever been solved by looking for someone to blame versus looking for a solution.
I have dramatically increased professionalism and performance of the Sheriff’s Office. Through smart, fiscally sound long-range planning, the Sheriff’s Office in the best financial position it has ever been. I have a proven track record of delivering on my promises. Since taking office in 2012, I have been committed to providing results and serving the people of Allen Parish. With the support of the people of Allen Parish, I will continue that commitment.
JOSEPH LOCKETT: I chose to enter the race for Sheriff to make a positive impact on our Parish, and to manage a Department to better serve every citizen in our entire Parish. I have had to work and earn every position I’ve held by building a trust with the communities which I’ve served. I never forget where I came from or the ones who helped me achieve my goals. As your Sheriff I will continue to strive and make our Parish a safer place to live for everyone.
WHAT WOULD BE YOUR PRIMARY GOALS SHOULD YOU BE ELECTED OR RE-ELECTED? WHAT SPECIFIC CHANGE(S) WOULD YOU LIKE TO SEE?
DOUG HEBERT: It is no secret that the drug problem is a worldwide dilemma. We are targeting and arresting drug dealers at an unprecedented level. We are teaching drug prevention awareness in our schools to encourage kids to resist drug use, but we need to do more.
It has been my belief and desire to have deputies permanently assigned to our schools to provide not only safety but drug resistance education and mentoring programs. I want to put more patrol deputies in our communities.
The reality is that promising to put more deputies on the street or in our schools is an empty promise without a way to pay for those new jobs. This is why I obtained a contract with Immigration to hold detainees. The revenue generated should provide the funding to allow us to employ those much-needed officers.
JOSEPH LOCKETT: My primary goals would be to reinstate benefits to all local Law Enforcement and current employees. I would add more Deputies to patrol, by promoting from within. I would examine more ways to assist the Police Jury in saving funds for the Parish. I will add more work crews throughout the entire Parish to serve every community within our Parish. I would develop a Department to better serve our senior citizen, juveniles and our schools. The Sheriff’s Office will began unlocking vehicles again as this is a service to the citizens. I would like to see a better relationship between the public and Law Enforcement at all times. We can never forget that we as Law Enforcement work for each citizen in our communities.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.