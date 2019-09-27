SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 26, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 26, 2019.
Lashanna Jean Doss, 36, Vinton: First offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Ryan Jermaine Shelton, 41, Vinton: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less) (2 charges); possession of drug paraphernalia.
Mitchell Cade Wentling, 39, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; turning movements required.
Brandon Keith Hardesty, 42, Sulphur: Possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kanandez Deleon Hamilton, 52, Houston, TX: Burglary; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Santos Ortiz, 27, Edinburg, TX: Burglary; theft between $5,000 and $25,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000.
Eric Lawaun Alexander, 38, Jennings: Federal detainer.
Darlene Rose Mitchell, 55, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Trevor Joseph Broussard, 26, Lafayette: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; attempt and conspiracy; probation violation (2 charges).
Christopher Allen Bertrand Sr., 36, Lake Charles: Attempted issuing of worthless checks under $1,000; issuing worthless checks under $1,000 (5 charges); issuing worthless checks worth between $1,000 and $5,000.
Tasha Marie Gimnick Lovejoy, 40, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft of a firearm.
Xander Laray Eldridge, 25, Fort Polk: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated criminal damage to property; instate detainer.
Alexander Joseph Bustillo, 23, Fort Polk: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments; aggravated criminal damage to property; instate detainer.
Michael James Ellender Sr., 68, Sulphur: Obscenity.
Rafael Lee Murray, 40, Lake Charles: First offense DWI; probation violation (2 charges).
Glenn Halbert Lemon Jr., 35, New Orleans: Instate detainer.
Jennifer Lee Eastwood, 34, Lake Charles: ARDC detainer.
Raymond Paul Papillion, 63, Lake Charles: Theft under $1,000 with two or more previous convictions; trespassing; contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000 (2 charges).
Clayton Daniel McClelland, 40, Lake Charles: Possession of between 28 and 200 grams of amphetamine or methamphetamine; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or more); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon; money laundering; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court.
Michael Joseph Brown, 40, Sulphur: Kidnapping.
Latoya Nashell Rideau, 32, Lake Charles: Second degree cruelty to juveniles; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal use of a controlled dangerous substances in the presence of a minor; contraband in a penal institution; obstruction of justice.
Darius Marquel Armstead, 29, Sulphur: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug (4 charges); creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory within 1000″ of a school (2 charges); production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (3 charges); violation of a drug free zone; resisting an officer by refusal to I.D.; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Armond Brian Cormier, 57, Crowley: Illegal carrying of weapons during the commission of a crime; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Linton James Deboest, 36, Lake Charles: Strangulation.
Jesse Alan Holsclaw, 29, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; required position and method of turning at intersections.
Christopher James Goodly, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (4 charges); possession of a Schedule I drug; driver must be licensed; failure to stop or yield; resisting an officer.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.