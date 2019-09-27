Sports Person of the Week - Luke McCardle

GRAND LAKE, La. (KPLC) - In just three weeks, Jeff Wainwright has turned the Grand Lake faithful into believers. The Cameron parish native has the Hornets at 3-0 for the first time since the 2016 season.
"Everything for me as a coach, just being able to give back to these guys and give back to our community that helped raise me and my family has been a wonderful fit for me," said Grand Lake head coach Jeff Wainwright. "It's really nice to be home."
So far this season, the Hornets have been able to stack up their wins by getting it done in a multitude of ways. On offense, senior receiver Luke McCardle has shined in Grand Lake's flexbone offense with over a hundred yards receiving and one score a week ago.
"I have my speed, I can jump, and I can do whatever he needs me to do," said Grand Lake receiver Luke McCardle.
“I’ve only seen him drop one or two balls around here, his hands are unbelievable,” Wainwright admitted. "He has a natural knack to jump up and catch the ball which is very hard to teach. His natural talent and his spacial awareness and balance is unmatched. He’s as good as I’ve ever coached with all of that.
McCardle has also been a standout on the hardwood for Grand Lake and is in the midst of his first season playing football at the high school level. He says the transition to the gridiron was a no brainer.
“Coach Wainwright can talk you into doing anything,” admitted McCardle. “I thought it’d be fun, I knew we’d be good this year so I came to add to the team.”
McCardle's emergence is another example of the changes Grand Lake has made in the past few months and with district play on the horizon, they're making the improvements to keep things rolling.
“You can see each day that this team is learning more about their opponents and more about themselves,” Wainwright expressed. “That’s just a tip of the hat to the people that are raising these boys that are getting them up here and their work ethic.”
