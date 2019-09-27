Southern looks to clean up mistakes going into SWAC play

“You look at that game, we gave them eight points,” Odums explained. “They got two safeties, they converted an extra point, and then they ran the PAT. Then, you look at the scoreboard and you lose by six. And the thing to our team is - why make it this kind of game? We’re not winning these kinds of games, so why make it this kind of game? So, get off to a better start and play the way we’re capable of playing. And then, you can live with the results.”