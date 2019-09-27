Police report, surveillance video indicate couple involved in camel-biting incident may not have been entirely truthful

Deputies with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the Tiger Truck Stop in Grosse Tete on Wednesday, Sept. 18, on a medical call. The responding deputy spoke with Edmond, 73, and Gloria, 68, Lancaster. Edmond claimed he and his wife were visiting the camel with their small dog when the camel reached under a barbed wire fence and snatched the dog, bit him, and tossed him, forcing his wife to crawl under the fence to rescue the dog. Edmond claims once Gloria was in the camel’s pen, the camel bit his wife and their dog, then sat on his wife as he tried to push the camel off her.