Lake Charles Police bring back Pastors on Patrol program

“I think it’s going to be incredible,” Pastor Braylon Harris with Mount Olive Baptist Church said. “I think it is going to be a great opportunity for us to spend time with officers. And it’s not just for our community, it’s for our police officers as well because they are apart of the community. So having the opportunity to speak with them and share with them because many times, it’s not just the family that experiences that trauma. The officers experience it as well. To be there for them and pray with them and offer some sense of counsel or compassion is going to be very important I believe.”