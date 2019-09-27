Lake Charles man indicted on charges of first-degree rape, armed robbery

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Lake Charles man has been indicted on charges of first-degree rape and armed robbery.
Mathan M. Thompson, 22, was arrested on July 31, 2019 after allegedly raping a female, whom he had recently met, at gunpoint. Thompson confirmed the allegations to detectives, according to information released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Kayla Vincent.
Vincent said deputies began investigating on July 28 after receiving a report from a local hospital of a possible rape. The female told detectives a man “she had just recently met raped her at gunpoint and stole her phone.”
Detectives identified Thompson as a suspect. When he was interviewed by detectives on July 31, he confirmed the allegations against him, Vincent said.
Thompson was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on counts of first-degree rape and armed robbery.
