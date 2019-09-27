First Alert Forecast: Temperatures remain warmer than normal through the next 10 days

Overnight we could see a few showers or storms especially in coastal areas as rain moves in off the Gulf. This chance for a hit or miss shower or storm continues through the day on Saturday. Be sure to grab the umbrella just in case and keep the weather app handy as rain moves across the area. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s always better to be prepared. Even with this chance for rain temperatures are still going to be hot. We’ll top out near 90 once again! We’ll slowly cool overnight, but with inland flow off the gulf it’ll be hard for us to cool. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s.