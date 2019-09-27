First Alert Forecast: Temperatures remain warmer than normal through the next 10 days

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures topping out in the low 90s. Rain chances remain low as high pressure sticks around. We’ll see another gorgeous afternoon and evening for SWLA expect for the heat. We’ll gradually see these temperatures falling into the overnight hours with lows bottoming out in the mid 70s. This means for your football forecast it’ll remain dry, but the heat will stick around. Temperatures fall into the 80s for kick off and gradually cool through the end of the game.
Overnight we could see a few showers or storms especially in coastal areas as rain moves in off the Gulf. This chance for a hit or miss shower or storm continues through the day on Saturday. Be sure to grab the umbrella just in case and keep the weather app handy as rain moves across the area. Not everyone will see rain, but it’s always better to be prepared. Even with this chance for rain temperatures are still going to be hot. We’ll top out near 90 once again! We’ll slowly cool overnight, but with inland flow off the gulf it’ll be hard for us to cool. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s.
Sunday we’ll see a smaller chance for a hit or miss shower during the afternoon, but again most should remain dry. Temperatures will be hot once again topping out in the 90s. Overnight we’ll fall into the mid 70s.
This same pattern persists through much of the week as summer holds on in the south. No cool downs are expected in the next 10 days with highs remaining near 90 and rain chances staying low.
Out in the tropics we are still watching Karen, but it has weakened into a tropical depression. Lorenzo remains strong, but is staying out in the Atlantic. No concerns at this time for SWLA!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.