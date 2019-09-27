FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers to kick off the weekend; no signs of a cooldown ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our weather pattern largely unchanged this morning and temperatures again starting off in the 60s for a lot of Southwest Louisiana, expect similar conditions for your morning drive as seen for most of the week with bright sunshine, a not so hot feel and no rain for the drive in this morning. Temperatures will warm up quickly and there will begin to be more of a humid feel returning through the day as winds turn southeasterly and gust 15 to 20 mph at times through the afternoon. Despite a few clouds at times, rain chances during the day will stay very low.
Lots of events happening across Southwest Louisiana with not only Friday night football but also the Gallery Promenade art event that takes place from 5:00-9:00 p.m. in the Downtown Lake Charles area. Rain won’t be too likely although a stray shower can’t be ruled out this evening. The chances are only 10% as temperatures drop into the 80s by late afternoon and into the upper 70s by mid to late evening. Any showers will be brief, so don’t cancel your evening plans!
Saturday will bring even more humidity and an influx of deep layer tropical moisture that will send heat index values up to closer to 100 by afternoon. In the meantime, some passing showers will be possible during the morning and afternoon hours. Rain chances tomorrow are a little higher at 30% through the day on Saturday. The good news is that showers will likely be ending by kickoff of the McNeese home football game at 6:00 p.m. so there appears to be no weather-related issues for tomorrow evening’s game against Sam Houston State.
By Sunday, rain chances will begin to go down again as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead and a large ridge of upper level high pressure in place much of next week will keep rain chances to a minimum and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s, several degrees above our average high in the middle 80s for early October.
It’s looking less likely that a front late next week brings any noticeable drop in temperatures with highs remaining in the upper 80s and lows by next weekend dropping into the upper 60s.
Tropical Storm Karen and Hurricane Lorenzo in the Atlantic are the only games in town right now in the tropics and neither pose a threat to the Gulf of Mexico. Karen will stay out to sea and eventually fizzle out by early next week. Meanwhile Hurricane Lorenzo remains a powerful category four hurricane but will stays out to sea. No other areas bear watching through the weekend ahead.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.