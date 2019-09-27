FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A few showers to kick off the weekend; no signs of a cooldown ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With our weather pattern largely unchanged this morning and temperatures again starting off in the 60s for a lot of Southwest Louisiana, expect similar conditions for your morning drive as seen for most of the week with bright sunshine, a not so hot feel and no rain for the drive in this morning. Temperatures will warm up quickly and there will begin to be more of a humid feel returning through the day as winds turn southeasterly and gust 15 to 20 mph at times through the afternoon. Despite a few clouds at times, rain chances during the day will stay very low.