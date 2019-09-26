Widow of slain pastor tells her story in book, “Hope Makes Me Not Ashamed”

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -Six years ago Friday, September 27, a man walked into the Tabernacle of Praise Church in Lake Charles and killed a pastor. The killing shocked the community and was reported around the country. Ultimately, the shooter was found not guilty. Since the killing, the widow of the slain pastor has written a book.
April 2018, Woodrow Karey walked free after being found not guilty of any crime, even though he walked into the church and gunned down Pastor Ronald Harris. It happened in front of Harris’ wife, other family members and a church full of people.
The killing was the beginning of a horrific time for Harris' wife Frances.
"I was angry, I was frustrated. I know, in my mind I said a lot of things that I normally wouldn't say. I couldn't say them out loud, but I was hurt. I was crushed," she said.
The difficult trial forced her to face the fact that her late husband had had an affair with Karey’s wife.
"I was buried in shame. I felt bad. I felt like I couldn't get out in the public without people talking. I felt like people, they may not have been, but I just felt like they was talking and me and my husband, I loved my husband, and I was faithful to my husband, so I felt like I was being dealt an injustice for being his wife," she said.
For a long time, she says she was paralyzed by fear, partly because she was so dependent on her husband.
"My husband and I was married, I always say all my life because we were teenagers. I was 19 and he was 19. And that was the only man in my life ever. When the tragedy happened, I felt like I was lost and dead and I felt I was just hangin' on," said Harris.
For most her life she says she struggled with shame and fear, until she says one night, she had a moment of clarity.
“I was crying in the bed and I said, ‘God, I’m so, so scared, I said, to stay here by myself. I can’t go any further.’ And it’s like God just spoke to me. And he said, ‘I am with you, and I have been with you all along and I’m going to be with you and I’m going to be your guiding light.’ It was like an inner voice and it was so strong, and I knew that was the spirit of God,” she said.
Harris has self-published a book called “Hope Makes Me Not Ashamed.” She believes others can learn from her tragedy and suffering and find a way of faith and hope.
Harris now lives in Houston where she plans to provide counseling and continue to write. She will be signing copies from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday at Prien Lake Mall. She says she will be near the food court. The book can also be purchased from the publisher, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
