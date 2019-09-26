Widow of slain pastor tells her story in book, “Hope Makes Me Not Ashamed”

“I was crying in the bed and I said, ‘God, I’m so, so scared, I said, to stay here by myself. I can’t go any further.’ And it’s like God just spoke to me. And he said, ‘I am with you, and I have been with you all along and I’m going to be with you and I’m going to be your guiding light.’ It was like an inner voice and it was so strong, and I knew that was the spirit of God,” she said.