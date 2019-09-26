Wake up: It’s Jeff Landry texting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you were startled out of your sleep by a 3 a.m. text message on Thursday, Sept. 26, you’re not alone.
The Jeff Landry for Attorney General re-election campaign is investigating why its political text message arrived on some people’s phones in the middle of the night by mistake.
The text message touted Landry’s work to create a law protecting health insurance for certain Louisiana residents.
A spokesman for the Landry campaign says the messages were supposed to be sent out during a more appropriate hour, but a glitch caused “an unknown percentage” of the messages to be delivered overnight.
“The texts were sent yesterday afternoon and a service provider appears to have had a glitch, causing an unknown percentage of people to get them in error after hours,” a Landry campaign spokesman said.
Many who posted screenshots of the text messages online received them between 3 and 4 a.m. Thursday.
The political messages are legal to send to voters if a human is actually typing in each text message one-by-one and they are not being sent randomly by a computer. The process is known as peer-to-peer texting.
The Landry campaign says new text messages will be sent out Thursday, during waking hours, that will include an apology for the apparent glitch.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.