SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 25, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 25, 2019.
Diana Duff Jeanisse, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Jamie Ann Semmes, 30, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Marlin John Fontenot, 61, Lake Charles: Aggravated second degree battery.
Jennifer Robin Moreau, 34, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of a Schedule IV drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; contempt of court (2 charges).
Melvin Lavon Cupp II, 46, Spring, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; property damage under $1,000; theft worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft of $25,000 or more; racketeering; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure; trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business; obstruction of justice; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; arson; out of state detainer.
Craedel Koran Cook, 46, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); theft under $1,000; revocation of parole.
Jacob Paul Bradford, 29, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Michael Wade Hicks, 38, Sulphur: Burglary; possession of stolen things worth under $1,000; possession of tools used by thieves or burglars; possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft under $1,000.
Candace Michelle Mcguire, 32, Lake Charles: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; possession of a Schedule II drug; obstruction of justice.
Aarron Daniel Bryant, 38, Lake Charles: Burglary; theft between $1,000 and $5,000; property damage worth $1,000 or less; contempt of court.
Anfernee Molina Flores, 23, Lake Charles: First degree vehicular negligent injuring.
John Michael Haley, 31, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug (2 charges); turning movements and required signals; required position and method of turning at intersections; evidence of motor vehicle liability security in vehicle; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less).
Patrick Heath Davis, 44, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer; probation detainer.
Allen Michael Foxall, 37, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Mannix Tyrone Perry, 48, Lake Charles: Out of state detainer.
Danny Chanthapanya, 29, Gardendale, AL: Contempt of court; possession of a firearm or carrying concealed by a felon.
William Wayne Cooley, 34, Merryville, LA: Burglary; theft under $1,000; property damage between $1,000 and $50,000; contempt of court.
Danielle Marie Wheat, 31, Lake Charles: Possession of stolen things worth $25,000 or more.
Morris Oubre, 67, Westlake: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; possession of stolen things worth between $1,000 and $5,000; theft under $1,000.
Cedric James Patrick Jr., 24, Lake Charles: Illegal possession of stolen things worth between $5,000 and $25,000.
