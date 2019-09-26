SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 25, 2019

Melvin Lavon Cupp II, 46, Spring, TX: Theft of a motor vehicle worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle worth $25,000 or more; property damage worth between $1,000 and $50,000; property damage under $1,000; theft worth between $5,000 and $25,000; theft of $25,000 or more; racketeering; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure; trespassing; unauthorized entry of a place of business; obstruction of justice; unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; arson; out of state detainer.