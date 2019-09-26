Remaining ATM theft suspects arrested

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The two remaining suspects who are believed to be responsible for two attempts to steal ATMs from Westlake banks have been arrested, according the the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department.
Melvin Cupp turned himself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office yesterday, Sept. 25, 2019, and was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center.
And earlier this morning, Joshua Leroy Fontenot was arrested by authorities in Orange, Texas during a traffic stop.
Both suspects are believed to be members of the B*EAST (Brothers East) motorcycle gang along with five other suspects who were previously arrested on Sept. 23.
ARRESTED:
- Melvin Cupp, 46, Spring, Texas.
- Joshua Leroy Fontenot, 44, Denham Springs, LA.
- Brandon Hightower, 33, Humble, Texas.
- Hosea Owens IV, 28, Alvin, Texas.
- Christopher Scott, 44, Lake Jackson, Texas.
- James Hicks, 33, Huffman, Texas.
- Faith Breaux, 27, Beaumont, Texas.
All seven suspects face the following counts: Theft of a motor vehicle over $25,000; theft of a motor vehicle $5,000 to $25,000; 2 counts of simple criminal damage to property $1,000 to $25,000; theft less than $5,000 over $1,000; 2 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle; obstruction of justice; simple arson; 3 counts of criminal trespassing; 4 counts of unauthorized entry of a place of business; 4 counts of theft over $25,000; 4 counts of simple criminal damage to property; unauthorized entry of a critical infrastructure; and racketeering.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.