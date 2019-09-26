Police say man with history of mental health issues responsible for barricade situation on Cline Street

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Lake Charles police say a man with a history of mental health issues was responsible for a barricade situation on Cline Street Wednesday.
Capt. Kevin Kirkum, Lake Charles Police Department spokesman, says police were initially called to a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of Mill Street.
The homeowner told responding officers that a man with a knife had just walked in his back door and started knocking things over, even pointing the knife at him.
The homeowner was able to push the man out of the home. The man then went across the street and cut the tire of a vehicle parked in the driveway. The homeowners of that home were outside, but ran inside once the man cut the tires of the vehicle.
The man then ran to his home in the 2200 block of Cline Street and refused to open the door when police were called.
Lake Charles police S.W.A.T team members and negotiators were able to get the man, who was armed with two knives, out of the home.
The man was not arrested but taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation after officers learned of his past mental health issues.
Charges of home invasion and criminal damage to property will be submitted to the Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office for review.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.