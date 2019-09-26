March in Houston planned for CITGO 6 and others unjustly detained in Venezuela

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s been nearly two years since six Citgo executives were imprisoned in Venezuela. The family of Alirio Zambrano has pictures that remind them of happier times when the husband and father was living life to the fullest. A photo of Alirio, imprisoned in Venezuela, is in sharp contrast to those days with his family.
His wife, Jennifer, of Moss Bluff, admits sometimes it’s hard to go on.
“If I take into account what the man that I have been married to for 33 years, have 3 children with, and love dearly when I think about what he’s going through and I can’t help him..,” she laments.
Daughter Alexandra pushes forward and tries to be strong. She created a CITGO 6 coalition and web site.
“I have a petition that people can click and sign and that will really help us say, ‘Look, Senator, I have 1000 people that care about this. Hey, it’s not just six families. We’ve hundreds of people that want these guys home and want U.S. citizens back home.’”
And she’s organized a public march in Houston for release of the CITGO 6 and other unjustly detained people in Venezuela.
“I think the numbers are 15,000 or more unjustly detained in Venezuela. They are completely at the mercy of God for if they will see freedom,” she said.
Alexandra believes it will take the U.S. enabling some type of discussion with the powers that be in Venezuela to free her father and others.
Jennifer is proud of her daughter’s efforts. And she says charges against her husband and the others are bogus.
"My husband is innocent, he's an honorable man. Absolutely fraudulent, no basis whatsoever," she said.
The Zambranos say some from this area plan to participate in the march and they urge others to join. Alexandra urges people not to underestimate the good they can do.
“Because of the previous media effort that we made like in the first quarter of this year, so many people wrote to senators, so many people were sharing on Facebook and we got a meeting with the vice president and Secretary Pompeo within like three months,” she said.
Both hope and pray the trying ordeal will end well and soon. The CITGO6 have been confined in the basement of a military counterintelligence building in Caracas, Venezuela for 22 months.
The public march for the release of the CITGO 6 and unjustly detained people in Venezuela is from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, Sunday, October 13 at Candlelight Park, 1520 Candlelight Lane, Houston, Texas.
