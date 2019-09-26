Louisiana lawmakers react to impeachment inquiry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Here at home, Louisiana lawmakers reacted to the impeachment inquiry.
Senator Bill Cassidy said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi may have jumped the gun by launching an investigation inquiry before the transcripts were released.
“It’s clear democrats started an impeachment process before they knew the facts. Nothing in the transcript supports the democrats’ accusation that there was a quid pro quo," Cassidy said.
He said this energy around the inquiry should be spent focused on more important issues.
“There is a harm to this. Instead of talking about how to lower the price of medication, what to do about surprise medical billing, or getting better pay for our men and women in the military, we’re going to be speaking about this," Cassidy said.
Senator John Kennedy agreed, saying he hopes this investigation moves quickly.
“Let’s move on, you can vote again in a year and a half. We’ve got a lot of work in front of us. The budget, healthcare bills, try and lower the cost of prescription drugs, trade with Mexico and Canada. There are second amendment issues in front of us," Kennedy said.
Congressman Higgins released a statement echoing Kennedy and Cassidy:
“Just like the $30 million, 22-month-long Mueller probe, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are wasting the American peoples’ time and money. If their outrage was genuine, Democrats would be pressing for a full investigation into Joe Biden, who publicly bragged about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to protect his son.”
Congressman Ralph Abraham also showed support for the president.
“I think they’re chasing a rabbit down another wrong hole like the Russia investigation and I think our good president is going to come up on top again," Abraham said.
