Greinke loses no-hitter with 1 out in 9th, Astros win

Greinke walked out for the ninth to applause from the orange-shirted Astros fans sticking around as part of the small crowd. Tom Murphy grounded out to open the inning and Greinke went to 3-2 on Nola, but the rookie was able to dump a liner into shallow left-center field. Center fielder Jake Marisnick made a diving attempt but came up well short and pounded his first on his leg.