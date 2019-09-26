First Alert Forecast: Summer holding on in SWLA

Friday we’re seeing the same thing we saw on Thursday. Copy and paste the forecast because we’ll start off with mostly clear skies before seeing a few clouds developing during the afternoon. I cant’ rule out a stray shower or storm but the chance remains very low during the day. With nothing to cool us down we’ll see temperatures top out, once again, near 90. Humidity is expected to stay a little bit lower than a normal summer day, but the heat will still be there through the afternoon. Friday night football is looking good at this time! Temperatures will gradually cool, but it’ll be a slow cool down as we could see cloud cover gradually increasing. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s thanks to additional cloud cover.