First Alert Forecast: Summer holding on in SWLA

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect a few clouds to stick around, but rain chances are going to remain low. Which means temperatures are going to be hot. We top out near 90 this afternoon with dewpoints staying in the upper 60s to low 70s meaning the air isn’t as humid as usual. Overnight we’ll see temperatures falling into the low 70s overnight along the I-10 corridor with temperatures north falling into the mid to low 60s in some places.
Friday we’re seeing the same thing we saw on Thursday. Copy and paste the forecast because we’ll start off with mostly clear skies before seeing a few clouds developing during the afternoon. I cant’ rule out a stray shower or storm but the chance remains very low during the day. With nothing to cool us down we’ll see temperatures top out, once again, near 90. Humidity is expected to stay a little bit lower than a normal summer day, but the heat will still be there through the afternoon. Friday night football is looking good at this time! Temperatures will gradually cool, but it’ll be a slow cool down as we could see cloud cover gradually increasing. Overnight lows fall into the mid 70s thanks to additional cloud cover.
Saturday we will see a bit more cloud cover, but temperatures are still expected to warm up. We’ve got a slight chance for rain during the afternoon with a 30% chance of an afternoon shower or storm. These will be hit or miss so don’t cancel any plans! We’ll also feel a bit warmer during the afternoon thanks to an increase in humidity which is going to help fuel those afternoon showers and storms. Overnight, thanks to dewpoints a little warmer we’ll see lows fall into the mid 70s.
Sunday rain chances are still in the forecast but slightly lower than on Saturday. Showers and storms will be hit or miss with many of us not seeing any rain during the afternoon. Cloud cover will also be a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures still reaching 90 during the afternoon. Overnight we fall into the mid 70s.
This pattern continues through much of next week with rain chances remaining low during the day and temperatures in the low 90s. That cold front we we’re hoping for looks like it stays to our north. We’ll continue to monitor for the next indicator of a cold front and hopefully it’ll be soon.
Even with us looking forward to the next cold front, we are still monitoring the tropics. Right now we have two named systems with Tropical Storm Karen and Hurricane Lorenzo. Karen is making a loop east of the Bahamas and is forecast to move back west in the next week. Good news is that there is quite a bit of wind shear keeping Karen from developing and it is forecast to completely dissipate before moving back toward the Bahamas. Hurricane Lorenzo is moving to the north out into the Atlantic!
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.