FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful sunshine returns; weekend showers possible

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With temperatures again starting out in the 60s for a lot of Southwest Louisiana this morning, you really can’t complain about the weather as sunshine on the way will set up another marvelous day ahead. Temperatures will warm up steadily through the day to around 90 by afternoon. Dew point temperatures hovering in the upper 60s will mean afternoon heat indices only reach the middle 90s for today’s feels like temperatures. Winds will be light, and for another day, rain won’t be a factor in your plans. It would certainly be a great morning for an early run before work or school, especially with the slight dip into the 60s we’re getting with temperatures to start the day. Enjoy it!
The remainder of our workweek will not bring many changes to the pattern except for a bit more humidity that will begin to creep into the picture by Friday which will in turn bring back warmer morning temperatures to start the weekend. Tropical moisture working up the Texas coast on Friday will bring a chance of showers mainly to the Houston area on Friday but continue to ease up the Texas coast and over Southwest Louisiana by Saturday. The weekend won’t be a washout but do expect a few passing showers if you plan to be out tailgating for the McNeese game this weekend against Sam Houston State.
Rain chances will only be up to around 30% for Saturday for a few hit-or-miss showers during the morning and afternoon, with chances a little lower on Sunday at 20% as tropical moisture remains in place along with the heat and humidity. Afternoon heat index readings will be closer to the upper 90s by this weekend due to the higher humidity, as the long-awaited fall feel will have to be put off for several more days. Long range computer models are split on the possibility of a front late next week. One model does show a slight drop in temperatures by next Friday and Saturday with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s but this scenario may not play out which would put a prolonged stretch of hotter weather well into the first part of October if this front misses Southwest Louisiana.
The tropics continue to pose no threat to Southwest Louisiana although Karen and Lorenzo in the Atlantic continue to be monitored out at sea. Karen is barely holding on to tropical storm status as of Thursday and will remain stalled out over the open waters while doing a loop around to the west early next week. Beyond this weekend, the system is expected to get sheared away and dissipate before any threat to the Gulf of Mexico. Lorenzo has strengthened to a powerful category three hurricane but poses no threat to land, staying well out to sea in the central Atlantic.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.