FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful sunshine returns; weekend showers possible

Rain chances will only be up to around 30% for Saturday for a few hit-or-miss showers during the morning and afternoon, with chances a little lower on Sunday at 20% as tropical moisture remains in place along with the heat and humidity. Afternoon heat index readings will be closer to the upper 90s by this weekend due to the higher humidity, as the long-awaited fall feel will have to be put off for several more days. Long range computer models are split on the possibility of a front late next week. One model does show a slight drop in temperatures by next Friday and Saturday with lows in the 60s and highs in the 80s but this scenario may not play out which would put a prolonged stretch of hotter weather well into the first part of October if this front misses Southwest Louisiana.