Fenton man arrested after 16-year-old shot in leg

Tavin Latrell Talbert, 19, Fenton (Source: Fenton Police)
By Patrick Deaville | September 26, 2019 at 12:01 PM CDT - Updated September 26 at 12:01 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Fenton man was arrested after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg in August, according to Fenton Police.

Officers say that around 4:20 p.m. on August 26, 2019, an altercation between two men led to a gun being brandished which resulted in a 16-year-old being shot in the leg.

The minor was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Tavin Latrell Talbert, 19, of Fenton, was arrested that day for illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated battery with a firearm that has an obliterated serial number.

Talbert was booked in to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a $15,000 bond.

This case is currently under investigation.

