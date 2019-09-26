Fenton man arrested after 16-year-old shot in leg

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Fenton man was arrested after a 16-year-old was shot in the leg in August, according to Fenton Police.
Officers say that around 4:20 p.m. on August 26, 2019, an altercation between two men led to a gun being brandished which resulted in a 16-year-old being shot in the leg.
The minor was taken to a local hospital for treatment and has since been released.
Tavin Latrell Talbert, 19, of Fenton, was arrested that day for illegal carrying of a weapon and aggravated battery with a firearm that has an obliterated serial number.
Talbert was booked in to the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on a $15,000 bond.
This case is currently under investigation.
