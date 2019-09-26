Donations for Texas flood victims being accepted in Lake Charles, Jennings & Lake Arthur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -This time last week, Tropical Storm Imelda dumped as much as 43 inches of water on parts of Southeast Texas in a span of just 72 hours.
High water, stalled vehicles, and countless rescues.
Although Southwest Louisiana was spared from most of the rain, Imelda still had quite the impact on those who have friends or loved ones in Beaumont and Houston.
After seeing those images, Lauren Trahan, a Southwest Louisiana native is hoping to spread the word about making sure those who were displaced after Imelda get the help that they need.
“We’ve just seen catastrophic damage happen here in Louisiana, whether that be this area or New Orleans or anywhere like that," said Trahan. "Anytime stuff like that happens here, you see everybody in the state pull together and they move mountains. I just see the people that need help there and they’re not getting it.”
Volunteers are still needed at every location. You can call/text Lauren Trahan @337-329-5819 for more info.
Donations needed:
*Non-perishable food
*Cases of water
*Baby formula & food, diapers & wipes
*Toiletries & hygiene products for women
*Towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste & hair brushes
*Cleaning supplies, Moldacide, masks & gloves
*Tarps
*Mosquito spray
*First Aid Kits
*Extras for kids*
* Coloring books, colors, word puzzles, board games
****All financial contributions will be provided with a receipt upon donation & the highest need/lowest in stock will be purchased by our team before the trucks leave for transport.****
*Business Donations*
If you/your company would like to contribute a donation load and/or financial, please contact Lauren Trahan directly and she will forward to the center closest to your location.
Donation Locations:
Lake Charles:
Water’s Edge-2760 Power Center Pkwy, Lake Charles, La 70607
- September 25-September 27: 8am-6pm
- September 30-October 2: 8am-6pm
- October 4: 8am-6pm
Lake Arthur
Old Tire Shop-402 Hwy 26, Lake Arthur, LA, 70549
- September 25 & September 26: 11am-7pm
- September 27: 11am-3pm
- September 28-October 5: 7am-7pm
- October 6: 7am-12pm
Jennings
Old ReMarket & 7Up Plant Building-303 N. Lake Arthur Ave, Jennings LA 70546
September 28-October 6: 7am-7pm
