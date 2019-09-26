Cowboys preparing for first meeting with Sam Houston State since 2016

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Football isn’t so much about the wins and losses but about how you handle them as a team. McNeese is coming off a heartbreaking defeat in their conference opener against ACU but the Pokes were able to take some positives from that ball game. In particular, their ability to move the ball on the ground and their play on defense, holding the Wildcats to a season-low 17 points.
“The last game was very humbling because we definitely felt like we had the skills but we have to bring it together and be more disciplined in our assignments and everything will work out for us," McNeese running back Elijah Mack said.
“There are little things that caught us slipping in that game,” said McNeese defensive end Chris Livings. “We winded up giving them a touchdown. We need to focus on running to the ball and other things because a couple of those things could’ve been edged out.”
The Cowboys will face yet another stiff test on Saturday in Sam Houston State. The Bearkats boast an offense that is ranked in the top six nationwide in both scoring and total offense. A key guy to watch out for on the Bearkat offense will be receiver Nathan Stewart who just broke the Southland conference record for career receiving yards.
“They get the ball to their playmakers and their playmakers make plays. When you get the ball to your playmakers and you put the game in their hands and they take advantage of the game, I feel that’s how they get a lot of their stuff done,” Livings added "They’re a real confident team so it doesn’t matter who they play, especially when they play us. I feel like we have to have our mind set right now that it’s war on Saturday night at 6 o’clock.”
While this will be the two teams first meeting since 2016, it’ll be their first time going at it in the Hole since the Bearkats ended McNeese’s 2015 season in the second round of the FCS playoffs.
