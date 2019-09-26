Cowboys preparing for first meeting with Sam Houston State since 2016

“They get the ball to their playmakers and their playmakers make plays. When you get the ball to your playmakers and you put the game in their hands and they take advantage of the game, I feel that’s how they get a lot of their stuff done,” Livings added "They’re a real confident team so it doesn’t matter who they play, especially when they play us. I feel like we have to have our mind set right now that it’s war on Saturday night at 6 o’clock.”