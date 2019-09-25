Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 4

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.
The top of the mountain remains steady, but a new team enters the fray after an overtime win.
We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week three of the regular season.
*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*
Next three up: Kinder Yellow Jackets (2-1), Welsh Greyhounds (1-2), Grand Lake Hornets (3-0)
Best team performance from Week 3: Merryville Panthers
Merryville isn’t off to the start they’d like, although much of that has to do with scheduling. After two tough games vs undefeated Delhi and 3A Mamou, the Panthers put together an impressive showing to upset previously undefeated Pickering, 30-28. The Panthers used a fourth-quarter touchdown by Cam’ron Williams to retake the lead for good. Williams was key in the comeback effort rushing for 114 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns. Hunter Jones first gave the Panthers a lead on a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.
