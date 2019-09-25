Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 4

The Blazers proved me right in leaving them at the two spot as LCCP outlasted 5A Natchitoches Central 50-49 in overtime. The Blazers were aggressive and went for two to win the game in OT. The comeback started in regulation as LCCP put together a game-tying drive to close out the fourth quarter. The Blazers had to score and get a two-point conversion just to get into overtime. lazer quarterback Dillon Simon was masterful as the junior went 22-of-28 for 251 yards and five scores. Wide receiver Glynn Johnson shined as he caught 12 of those passes for 147 yards and three scores. LCCP will stay in Lake Charles this week as an interesting matchup with the LaGrange Gators awaits.