Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 4

Touchdown Live Top 7 List - Week 4
KPLC 7 SPORTS' TOP 7 LIST LOGO (Source: KPLC)
By Brady Renard | September 25, 2019 at 2:34 AM CDT - Updated September 25 at 2:34 AM

LAKE CHARLES, LA (KPLC) - With the high school football season in full force, KPLC is ramping up its Touchdown Live coverage. This off season, KPLC brought you the 7-in-Seven countdowns. This preseason, KPLC brought you TDL Two-A-Days. Now, every week of the regular season, KPLC’s Brady Renard will post his TDL ‘Top 7 List’ of the best teams in Southwest Louisiana. He’ll also hand out the best team performance each week according to expectations coming in.

The top of the mountain remains steady, but a new team enters the fray after an overtime win.

We present our Touchdown Live Top 7 List after week three of the regular season.

*These are not head-to-head rankings. The rankings are in comparison to class.*


1. IOTA BULLDOGS
2019 record: 3-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 1

The Bulldogs seem to get better with each passing week of the season. The Bulldogs have proven to be a complete team through the first three weeks as Iota has outscored opponents 113-19. Iota learned from its mistakes a year ago to not let Lake Arthur hang around. This year, the Dogs opened a 35-0 halftime lead en route to the 42-7 win. Running back Luke Doucet continues to be a problem for opposing defenses as he totaled 139 yards and four touchdowns on just seven carries. The Bulldog defense will need to be ready for another test as South Beauregard comes to town. The Golden Knights have scored 110 points over the last two weeks.


2. LCCP TRAILBLAZERS
2019 record: 2-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 2

The Blazers proved me right in leaving them at the two spot as LCCP outlasted 5A Natchitoches Central 50-49 in overtime. The Blazers were aggressive and went for two to win the game in OT. The comeback started in regulation as LCCP put together a game-tying drive to close out the fourth quarter. The Blazers had to score and get a two-point conversion just to get into overtime. lazer quarterback Dillon Simon was masterful as the junior went 22-of-28 for 251 yards and five scores. Wide receiver Glynn Johnson shined as he caught 12 of those passes for 147 yards and three scores. LCCP will stay in Lake Charles this week as an interesting matchup with the LaGrange Gators awaits.


3. LEESVILLE WAMPUS CATS
2019 record: 3-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 3

I'm going to tell you something that should come at little surprise— the Wampus Cats offense is dang good. Leesville has scored 48 or more points each week and quarterback Jacob Mount is on pace to shatter last year's line of 2,073 yards and 24 touchdowns. Mount already has 624 yards passing and eight scores. Couple his play with the Gallashaw brothers in the backfield and you have a potent offense. Caleb and D'ante have combined for 699 yards from scrimmage to go along with 13 touchdowns. The Cats will jump to Class 5A this week to match up with Pineville.


4. OBERLIN TIGERS
2019 record: 3-0
Last Week's Ranking: No. 4

The Oberlin Tigers further cemented its place among the area's best with a 21-7 win over Oakdale last week. The Tigers defense is opportunistic as they come scoring vs. Oakdale on a Josh Fontenot returned fumble. With their run-heavy attack, the Tigers won't be a team that puts up 40 points every week, but like last year, don't expect the opponent to see the endzone often either. Mix that defense with an offense that's more balanced than in recent history (810 rushing yards to 307 passing yards) and the Tigers look like a player in Class 1A. The Tigers have a test this week with new district foe, Gueydan.


5. ST. LOUIS SAINTS
2019 record: 2-1
Last Week's Ranking: N/R

The Saints make a big jump in the standings following another come-from-behind win. The Saints outlasted Kinder in double overtime to improve to 2-1 on the year. This SLC team is as close to 3-0 as they are 0-3, however, good teams find ways to win games and that's what the Saints have done so far. Running back Evan Joubert is having a breakout junior season with over 470 rushing yards and six rushing scores through three games. SLC's offense will need to continue to shine this week to leave Welsh with a win.


6. SAM HOUSTON BRONCOS
2019 record: 2-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 5

The Broncos charged onto the list last week and promptly took home their first loss of the season, falling 42-39 to Carencro. A fourth-quarter pick-six was the difference in the game as Bailey Despanie scored with a little over seven minutes to go to give Carencro a 10-point lead. Despite the shootout loss, Sam Houston still has plenty to take from the game like Kyle Bartley's monster day as the senior quarterback threw for 337 yards and five touchdowns. Receivers Tavyen Grice (135) and Luke Yuhasz (162) each went over the century mark in yards with 11 receptions. The Broncos now open district against winless New Iberia on Friday.


7. BARBE BUCCANEERS
2019 record: 2-1
Last Week's Ranking: No. 7

The Bucs fell to this spot a week ago following a blowout loss to St. Thomas More and despite a nice win over Catholic- New Iberia, Barbe remains at No. 7. Make no mistake, this win was crucial for the Bucs following their loss and it now sets up Barbe for a chance to make a nice run to start district play. Quarterback Davis Meche was efficient vs the Panthers as he was 14-of-17 for 275 yards while throwing three touchdowns. A matchup with 3-0 Southside awaits.

Next three up: Kinder Yellow Jackets (2-1), Welsh Greyhounds (1-2), Grand Lake Hornets (3-0)

Best team performance from Week 3: Merryville Panthers

Merryville isn’t off to the start they’d like, although much of that has to do with scheduling. After two tough games vs undefeated Delhi and 3A Mamou, the Panthers put together an impressive showing to upset previously undefeated Pickering, 30-28. The Panthers used a fourth-quarter touchdown by Cam’ron Williams to retake the lead for good. Williams was key in the comeback effort rushing for 114 yards and a pair of second-half touchdowns. Hunter Jones first gave the Panthers a lead on a 55-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.