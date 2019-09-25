SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 24, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 24, 2019.
Lizmarie Morales-Perez, 29, Lake Charles: Child endangerment.
Larry Joseph Brooks, 35, Westlake: Driving on a roadway laned for traffic; failure to report an accident; hit & run driving.
Sarah Joi Laird, 36, Lake Charles: Contempt of court.
Zachary Deshaun Fondel, 35, Lake Charles: Contempt of court; probation violation.
Nathaniel Dale Anderson, 32, Lake Charles: Resisting an officer; aggravated assault on a dating partner.
Jonathan Jabaar Carter, 33, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Stacey Lynne Burks, 44, Groves, TX: Forgery; Theft between $1,000 and $5,000; contempt of court.
Joy Elizabeth Tyler, 20, Lake Charles: Theft between $1,000 and $5,000.
Sheldon Anthony Caesar Sr., 45, Iowa: Contempt of court.
Eric Dewayne Anderson, 39, Lake Charles: Probation violation.
Russell Wayne Holland, 41, Lake Charles: Probation violation; possession of a Schedule II drug.
Rufus Caine Hantz, 21, DeQuincy: Second degree battery; car jacking; possession of a Schedule II drug; instate detainer.
Jerome Delafosse Jr., 25, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); money laundering.
David Lee Pitre, 30, Ragley: Instate detainer; burglary of an inhabited dwelling.
Jeremie Joseph Moran, 34, Sulphur: Contempt of court.
Shannon Louis Istre, 41, Sulphur: Contempt of court; first offense illegal carrying of weapons; burglary; theft of copper or other metals; probation detainer.
Richelle Loree Wiley, 46, Bell City: Possession of a Schedule II drug; Possession of a Schedule IV drug; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor; possession of drug paraphernalia.
