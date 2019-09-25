Possible verbal threat to Hackberry High School investigated

CAMERON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - Cameron Parish officials are investigating a possible verbal threat against Hackberry High School.
Cameron School Board Superintendent Charley Lemons said extra Cameron Sheriff’s Office deputies are on scene to ensure student safety.
“The school is secure, students are safe, and there is no current threat to students or staff at Hackberry High School,” Lemons said in a statement.
Lemons said that no arrests have been made yet and that officials will have more details as they become available.
