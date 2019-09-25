Open checkbook program fails in CPSB Committee

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Calcasieu Parish School Board’s Budget and Fiscal Management Committee met Tuesday night to discuss the possibility of the school system using an open checkbook program.
An open checkbook program would give Calcasieu residents an easy way to see how money is being spent by the School Board. CPSB states the program is accomplished by contracting with a vendor to provide a presentation platform where a copy of data is uploaded and then converted into a presentation. They state there is no legal requirement of an entity to implement this program.
A presentation was held before a discussion and vote where it was stated CPSB spoke with representatives of three companies about their platform capabilities and cost. After discussing several options and breaking down the cost, District 13′s Billy Breaux made a motion to not adopt the program. Some committee members believe what would be available through the open checkbook program is already available through public records requests.
“Why all of a sudden do we have to have it now?" Russell Castille, for District 12 said. "It was available to be put out there on the internet or parish website ten years ago.”
When Russell Castille asked Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus how many public records requests he receives a month, Bruchhaus responded on average 2.
The Lafayette Parish School System’s open checkbook was discussed; they say that the program gets very little traction with LPSS averaging 5 hits per day, with users typically spending a minute the site. CPCB stated LPSS says the cost was $36,000 for initial licensing and setup with $32,000 thereafter. The initial setup process for LPSS took about 3 months to get up and running in addition to 2 days of data cleanup and 7-9 days to validate an accurate presentation of data.
“We are ok the way we are or we can spend anywhere from $15,000 to $150,000 on something we don’t really need to do?” Ron Hayes, for District 5. “It’s a process of making governmental entity’s financial accounting records available for public viewing in a format determined by the governmental body. The way I see that we already have that. The Freedom of Information Act will give me the right to request financial accounting records for viewing.”
Others argued it makes it easier for residents to see what their tax dollars are being spent on if it is readily available online.
“It’s a sense of transparency for me. I am going to support an open checkbook.” Glenda Gay, for District 3 said.
“We have nothing to hide," Fredman Hardy, for District 2. “Let them see that. Part of a good official is making information available to the public. That’s why they were voted in. I would like our board to be the first governmental entity in Southwest Louisiana to say ‘Look, we are opening our books, we are showing the public how we are using their money’. That’s going to be a distinct award for this school board. If we take this action, I think we will establish this board as a prototype for the city council, for the police jury, for the sheriff.”
Desmond Wallace, District 14, asked the committee to consider passing an open checkbook program for a trial period for a year to see if it would work.
“Our school system is all about innovation,” Wallace said. “When I look back through notes and when I look back through the time I have been on the board, we have been on the move. What’s the hurt in giving something an opportunity. If it doesn’t work, it just doesn’t work.”
A discussion was held to talk about a wide range of options for open checkbook programs, as there are more than one and are different levels the committee could choose from. The levels were introduced to the committee as follows:
"At the lowest level, there is the open data functionality which includes the basic data records of each fund with some related charts and graphs that are driven by data. The charts and graphs are updated each time a data upload takes place.
At the next level, there is a budget development/engagement module. This typically allows the entity to develop its budget utilizing the same table data as the ‘actual’ background amounts and integrating budgetary data. Collaboration by various stakeholders can take place to the extent desired by the entity. Stakeholders could include staff, administration, board members and to a lesser extent, the public if desired. There can be internal and external ‘dashboards’ to allow input and collaboration. After completion of the development process, the ‘budget book’ can be published.
Finally, at the highest level, the entity can publish its own ‘stories’ in formats of its own choosing. This is done by linking other documentary or graphical presentations that the entity is responsible for developing with actual accounting data, performance measures and other data that is updated with each data upload. The entity can develo[ as many of these ‘stories’ as it desires which are then posted on its own website".
A motion was made to amend the motion on the table, which was to not adopt the program, to take a look at an open checkbook program concept and to allow further discussion as a full board.
“First thing, this board uses substitute motions in a way that Roberts doesn’t envision,” an attorney for the CPSB said. “A substitute is generally to substitute a paragraph or a word or something and it’s a form of an amendment. This board has used substitute motions for decades as a new motion. So technically not following Roberts. If this board wants to continue with that then it’s a substitute motion. Roberts, as a concept, discourages negative motions, meaning vote no on something. So usually what you have is a positive motion. One of the reasons for that is you get into difficulties when you try to amend the negative motion. But if Mr. Wallace wants to use substitute motion, and the Chair and the board permits, then this is a substitute motion.”
Wallace made a substitute motion to adopt an open checkbook on a trial basis.
“If we would all agree to look at it maybe for a year and see and follow the trends and data to see after that year if it would be feasible to keep it,” Wallace said, “As it relates to a level, that would be up for discussion.”
“We are ten million dollars in the hole,” Breaux said. “A couple of years ago the board voted to take $50 million out of the general fund to do with what we needed on some schools. This is only going to get worse as we go forward in the future. We already know what BESE is going to do as far as cutting funds. We have revenue from taxes and sales tax and all that are being cut. The $300,000 we are putting towards technology directly affects the classroom. This does not. We are already perfectly clear on everything that we do. Our accounting department, ever since I’ve been on the board, has gotten the highest of awards in anything. We are talking about two requests a month that comes in and you can see the vast interest in what we have in this, so I’m not going to vote for it.”
In the end, the motion to accept an open checkbook program failed, killing the concept in committee.
The votes were yes from Hardy, Gay, and Wallace and no from Ballard, Hayes, Roberts, Dellafosse, Tarver, Hardesty, Smith, Bujard, Castille, and Breaux.
Since the motion failed in committee, it will not go to a vote in front of the full Calcasieu Parish School Board.
