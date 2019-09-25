One arrested, one wanted in connection with Vernon Parish home burglary

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office says one man has been arrested and another is wanted in connection with a home burglary on Camp Baker Road.
The homeowner told authorities that the door was kicked in and items stolen from the home.
The Sheriff’s Office released surveillance photos of the suspects in the hopes of identifying them.
Through further investigation, the suspects were identified as Brantley Yeley, 30, of Leesville, and Robert "Bobby" West, 29, of Oakdale, according to a post on the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office page.
Yeley was arrested on Sept. 24, 2019, but West is still wanted.
Sheriff’s Office officials are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of West to contact Detective Jerry Twyman at 337-238-7248.
Detectives and Vernon Parish Narcotics Task Force issued a search warrant for Yeley's residence in the Anacoco Lake Spillway Park. During the search, agents found methamphetamine, legend drugs, and drug paraphernalia.
Yeley arrested on counts of simple battery, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, criminal damage to property, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of a legend drug without a prescription, and drug paraphernalia.
Bond has not been set for Yeley, who remains in the VPSO jail.
