Mother arrested in 25-year-old homicide of infant

IBERIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A New Iberia woman has been arrested 25 years after the death of her infant.
The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit arrested Sonia S. Charles, 50, Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The infant’s death happened Jan. 24, 1994, and a detective recently reopened the case after new leads were developed.
The Acadiana Criminalistics Laboratory (ACL) reexamined evidence from the cold case and developed a DNA profile, which linked Charles, a family member of the infant, to the case.
Investigators were able to get a DNA sample from Charles, which confirmed Charles as the mother of the infant.
Charles was booked into the Iberia Parish Jail with a first degree murder charge. No bond has been set at this time.
