Louisiana lawmakers respond to impeachment inquiry

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D) announced plans Tuesday for an official impeachment inquiry of Pres. Donald Trump.
Pelosi’s announcement follows news that Pres. Trump is said to have pushed Ukrainian President Voldymyr Zelenskiy during a phone call to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Several Louisiana lawmakers have released statements following Pelosi’s announcement.
Here’s what they’re saying:
Congressman Clay Higgins (R)
“Democrats and their socialist elitist allies in the mainstream media are barreling toward impeachment with no facts and zero evidence to support Constitutionally impeachable behavior. Their probable cause is solely a burning hatred for President Trump. They lost badly on the fake Russia conspiracy, but here we are again with yet another witch hunt. The Ukraine conspiracy. They won’t even wait 24 hours for the transcript of the dastardly telephone call to be released. Just like the $30 million, 22-month-long Mueller probe, Speaker Pelosi and House Democrats are wasting the American peoples’ time and money. If their outrage was genuine, Democrats would be pressing for a full investigation into Joe Biden, who publicly bragged about getting a Ukrainian prosecutor fired to protect his son, and to determine exactly what PC was presented by the Obama administration which led the failed attempt to push the 2016 Presidential election to Hillary Clinton.”
Sen. John Kennedy (R)
“Speaker Pelosi’s announcement today is hardly newsworthy. All I heard the Speaker say today was that the impeachment investigation continues. Chairman Nadler hasn’t been playing Candy Crush for the last year; he’s been conducting an investigation for months.”
Kennedy made a similar statement on MSNBC.
Senator Dr. Bill Cassidy (R)
“Democrats have called for impeachment since President Trump won the election. The Mueller investigation went nowhere, so they’re trying something new. President Trump said he will release the transcript of the call with Ukraine on Wednesday, and the readout will speak for itself. In the meantime, I hope they focus on passing legislation that will raise military pay, stop surprise medical billing and other issues important to the well-being of Americans."
Congressman Steve Scalise (R)
"The power of impeachment was not designed to e a check on the electorate. But after two years of investigation failed to undo the 2016 election, Speaker Pelosi now calls for impeachment of the President of the United States, despite the fact that there are no ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ she can cite. It’s pathetic and disgraceful that after the Mueller report showed there was no collusion, Speaker Pelosi continues to advance this impeachment witch hunt, now relying on unconfirmed, secondhand accusations
This sacred constitutional duty should not be abused as a charade to appease the radical left who still want to undo the results of the 2016 election. Pelosi’s Democrat majority has overreached yet again on their hatred of the President, rather than focusing on real problems facing American families, like lowering prescription drug costs and solving the crisis at the southern border. The American people deserve better than this disgraceful impeachment witch hunt.”
Congressman Ralph Abraham
“I was one of the first members of congress to endorse my friend, President Donald J. Trump, and I’m proud to have stood by his side since day one. I will stand with him and fight for him as Democrats continue this insane witch hunt. I can’t wait to work with him as your next governor.”
