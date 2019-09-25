LEGAL CORNER: If our self-typed premarital contract isn’t the proper form, is the entire contract void?

THE LAW: Averill v. Averill, 18-0299 (La. App. 1 Cir. 9/21/18), ____ So.3d ____, 2018 WL 4520246. After Ms. Averill found that Mr. Averill was having an affair, she moved out of the community home and later filed a petition for divorce, wherein she requested rent for his exclusive use of the home. He subse-quently filed an answer and reconvention-al demand and sought use and occupancy of the home, or alternatively rent. The parties entered into a consent judgment granting Mr. Averill use and occupancy of the home and deferring Ms. Averill’s re-imbursement claim for rent until the parti-tion. Following the partition and an award of rent to her, Mr. Averill appealed, argu-ing that the trial court erred in awarding her rent since she had not requested use of the home and been denied. The appellate court held that La. R.S. 9:374(C) has been amended since McCarroll v. McCarroll, allowing retro-active awards of rent when that issue has been deferred to the partition trial. Further, the court found that the present version of La. R.S. 9:374(C) does not require that a party demand use and be denied in or-der to preserve a rental reimbursement claim. Further, Mr. Averill was aware of her claim and that it was deferred. Finally, he had changed the locks and moved his girlfriend into the home, and the court found that under such circumstances she did not need to request use and occupancy in order to preserve her rental claim, as he had denied her use of the home by such actions.