Junior running back Mack leading McNeese backfield

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Coming off their loss to Abilene Christian, the Cowboys have plenty to build off of; more specifically the emergence of Elijah Mack in the backfield. The USF transfer was the bell cow back for McNeese last week rushing for 125 yards on just 18 carries.
Mack is the 1st 100-yard rusher for the season for McNeese to boot. If his power running style remains consistent in the backfield it should continue to set up an easier passing game for Cody Orgeron and company.
“We got the horses in the back," McNeese running back Elijah Mack admitted. "Everybody is going to get a piece of the pie and we’re going to make it work. It goes down in the trenches so we pride ourselves on being physical and pride ourselves on being good in the run game and the offensive line makes big holes and we run through them.”
