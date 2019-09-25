FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less humidity gives a break from the swelter to start your Wednesday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Morning temperatures are getting a little help from some slightly drier air overnight and have managed to slip into the 60s for a lot of Southwest Louisiana, with Lake Charles even possibly dropping into the upper 60s prior to sunrise today. The feel will heat up quickly though as the sun rises and afternoon temperatures top out in the lower 90s. Heat index values in the 93 to 96 degree range this afternoon so the heat will be a bit more tolerable, but make sure to use the sunscreen if you’ll be out in the sun today.
Dew point temperatures in the upper 60s will make for a not so oppressive feel in the forecast this evening as well and temperatures may again slip into the upper 60s over parts of Southwest Louisiana tonight, mainly north of I-10.
Drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will continue to combine with high pressure at the surface to keep rain out of the forecast for the next couple of days, but a surge of tropical moisture up the Texas coast will move our way by Saturday and bring our next rain chances over the weekend.
By Saturday, a few widely scattered showers and maybe a thunderstorm will kick up through the day, with models showing a few showers around as early as Saturday morning and continuing through early to mid-afternoon. It still isn’t looking like a washout though if you have outdoor plans but be aware of this chance of rain which will begin to taper off by Sunday and into early next week as high pressure strengthens overhead. Rain chances will be near zero most of next week until a shot at a cold front brings the chance of a few showers by late next week.
Computer models are beginning to buy into the idea of a front moving into Southwest Louisiana by next Thursday or Friday, and while it’s not looking like it will be a big rain maker for the area, a shot of cooler and drier air may make it into the state by next Thursday and Friday which could send lows well into the 60s at night with highs in the 80s. Hopefully these model trends continue as this would be the first shot as noticeably cooler weather and just in time too as we kick off the first week of October!
The tropics remain active with a trough of low pressure near the Yucatan Peninsula moving west-southwest through the Bay of Campeche and into Mexico over the next couple of days. The National Hurricane Center gives only this area a low chance of tropical development and regardless it poses no threat to the northern Gulf Coast.
Tropical Storm Karen is out over the Atlantic after making landfall over Puerto Rico yesterday. It’s still way too soon to know if it will move into the Gulf as models continue to show the system slowing down to a crawl and not moving much at all through early next week. We’ll keep you updated, but as of now Karen poses no threat to Southwest Louisiana.
Hurricane Lorenzo is moving across the eastern Atlantic and is on its way to becoming our next major hurricane of the Atlantic season although a turn to the north will keep it out to sea and nothing more than a fish storm. Jerry is also out to sea over the north-Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S. Just because there are currently no threats to the Gulf, we need to remember that just because October is approaching, hurricane season isn’t over yet, so we must continue to stay prepared over the weeks ahead.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
