FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Less humidity gives a break from the swelter to start your Wednesday

Hurricane Lorenzo is moving across the eastern Atlantic and is on its way to becoming our next major hurricane of the Atlantic season although a turn to the north will keep it out to sea and nothing more than a fish storm. Jerry is also out to sea over the north-Atlantic and poses no threat to the U.S. Just because there are currently no threats to the Gulf, we need to remember that just because October is approaching, hurricane season isn’t over yet, so we must continue to stay prepared over the weeks ahead.