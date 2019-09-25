First Alert Forecast: Hit or miss showers this weekend

Even with our potential first cold front on the horizon we are still watching the tropics. We do have three named systems still, Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo. Jerry is now a post tropical cyclone moving out into the Atlantic ocean. Tropical Storm Karen is making a loop north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas. This still bears watching over the next few days as it makes this loop. Hurricane Lorenzo is in the main development region of the Atlantic and is expected to stay out there very far away from land. It is also forecast to make a northern curve back out to sea. The National Hurricane Center has also high lighted a region in the Gulf of Mexico which has a zero percent chance of development in the next 5 days. Right now it is just a region of very disorganized showers and storms in the Bay of Campeche.