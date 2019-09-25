First Alert Forecast: Hit or miss showers this weekend

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Through the rest of the afternoon expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top out around 90 degrees this afternoon. Rain chances are not going to be an issue this afternoon or evening. Temperatures will start to fall as we head into the evening hours. Overnight we’ll drop into the low 70s.
Thursday we’ll see pretty similar conditions as what we saw on Wednesday. So a cooler start to the morning with clouds gradually building during the afternoon. The rain chance remains near zero during throughout the day. Temperatures top out near 90 once again before falling into the low 70s.
Friday rain chances nudge up a hair as I can’t rule out a stray shower or storm. It’s only a 10% chance of rain and I don’t expect it to make too much of an impact. We’ll see a bit more cloud cover during the afternoon with highs still hovering around 90 as our high. Overnight we’ll drop into the mid 70s as cloud cover builds overnight.
Saturday expect that rain chance to increase even more up to a 30% chance of rain. This is still going to be hit or miss showers and not everyone will see that rain. We’ll see highs hovering around 90 degrees once again before falling into the mid 70s again with clouds lingering overnight.
Sunday a small chance for rain sticks around at a 20% chance of showers or storms. Once again these will be hit or miss and most of us will remain dry. Highs hover around 90 degree once again before falling into the 70s once again.
Rain chances remain low through mid week with highs in the low 90s and lows in the 70s. Later in the forecast there are hints we could see a cold front. This is likely to change as we head into next week, but there is some hope there for a cool down.
Even with our potential first cold front on the horizon we are still watching the tropics. We do have three named systems still, Jerry, Karen, and Lorenzo. Jerry is now a post tropical cyclone moving out into the Atlantic ocean. Tropical Storm Karen is making a loop north of Puerto Rico and east of the Bahamas. This still bears watching over the next few days as it makes this loop. Hurricane Lorenzo is in the main development region of the Atlantic and is expected to stay out there very far away from land. It is also forecast to make a northern curve back out to sea. The National Hurricane Center has also high lighted a region in the Gulf of Mexico which has a zero percent chance of development in the next 5 days. Right now it is just a region of very disorganized showers and storms in the Bay of Campeche.
