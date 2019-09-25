Donations being collected for Texas flood victims

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local woman in Southwest Louisiana is asking for donations to help flood victims in Texas.
Lauren Trahan says she has organized a flood run to give aid to those affected by recent flooding due to Imelda.
The following items are needed:
- Non-perishable food
- Cases of water
- Baby formula, food, diapers, and wipes
- Toiletries and hygiene products for women
- Towels, tooth brushes, tooth paste, and hair brushes
- Cleaning supplies, moldicide, masks, and gloves
- Tarps
- Mosquito spray
- First-aid kits
- Undergarments and socks (new)
Trahan asks that donations of clothing items not be made at this time.
Anyone who donates financially will be provided with a receipt and those funds will be used to purchase supplies that are low in stock or necessary, according to Trahan.
Business donations can be made by calling 337-329-5819.
Donation locations and times are listed below:
Volunteers are needed at every location. Anyone wanting to volunteer is asked to call Lauren Trahan at 337-329-5819.
