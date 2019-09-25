Donations being collected for Texas flood victims

By Hannah Daigle | September 25, 2019 at 5:51 PM CDT - Updated September 25 at 5:51 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A local woman in Southwest Louisiana is asking for donations to help flood victims in Texas.

Lauren Trahan says she has organized a flood run to give aid to those affected by recent flooding due to Imelda.

The following items are needed:

  • Non-perishable food
  • Cases of water
  • Baby formula, food, diapers, and wipes
  • Toiletries and hygiene products for women
  • Towels, tooth brushes, tooth paste, and hair brushes
  • Cleaning supplies, moldicide, masks, and gloves
  • Tarps
  • Mosquito spray
  • First-aid kits
  • Undergarments and socks (new)

Trahan asks that donations of clothing items not be made at this time.

Anyone who donates financially will be provided with a receipt and those funds will be used to purchase supplies that are low in stock or necessary, according to Trahan.

Business donations can be made by calling 337-329-5819.

Donation locations and times are listed below:

LOCATION TIME DATES
Water’s Edge, 2760 Power Center Pkwy., Lake Charles 8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
8 a.m.- 6 p.m.
8 a.m.- 6 p.m.		 Wed. 9/25-Fri. 9/27
Mon. 9/30-Wed. 10/2
Fri. 10/4
Old Tire Shop, 402 Hwy 26, Lake Arthur 11 a.m.- 7 p.m.
11 a.m.- 3 p.m.
7 a.m.- 7 p.m.
7 a.m.- 12 p.m.		 Wed. 9/25-Thurs. 9/26
Fri. 9/27
Sat. 9/28-Sat. 10/5
Sun. 10/6
Old ReMarket & 7 UP Plant Building, 303 N. Lake Arthur Ave., Jennings 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Sat. 9/28-Sun. 10/6

Volunteers are needed at every location. Anyone wanting to volunteer is asked to call Lauren Trahan at 337-329-5819.

