DeQuincy man arrested for carjacking in Sulphur

Sulphur, La. (KPLC) - Sulphur police have arrested a DeQuincy man following an alleged carjacking at the Circle K on Ruth Street.
Police were dispatched to the Circle K around 12:33 p.m. on September 6, 2019, where they found two people who had been forced out of a vehicle which two other people had left in.
During their investigation police say that the driver of the vehicle had pulled into the Circle K when an altercation with a backseat passenger, Rufus Hantz, turned physical.
Hantz allegedly put the driver in a chokehold and forced him out of the vehicle then moved to the driver’s seat and left in the vehicle.
Officers were able to locate the vehicle with Hantz along with another passenger, Kasey Thomas, who was with Hantz in the car during the alleged carjacking.
Hantz was placed under arrest for carjacking, second degree battery, and possession of a Schedule II narcotic.
Thomas was also placed under arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting an officer.
Hantz’s bond has been set at $32,000.
