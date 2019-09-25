Cameron rededicates courthouse on 14th anniversary of Hurricane Rita

CAMERON, La. (KPLC) - 14 years ago Tuesday, Hurricane Rita devastated Southwest Louisiana, especially those areas along the coast. Tuesday morning, the Cameron Parish Police Jury rededicated the courthouse, which many residents say was a beacon of hope during times of heartbreaking loss.
Through hurricanes Audrey, Rita, and Ike, the courthouse remains — now, with some long-awaited, major improvements.
Clerk of Court, Susan Racca, said those working at the courthouse in 2005 came back to the building just days after Rita hit, but they couldn’t stay to work in those conditions.
The decades-old building is now completely renovated — the facelift now including an updated courtroom.
“We actually received a Disaster Recovery CDBG grant. That was funded right at $6.1 million but the policy jury allocated an extra $300,000 out of our general fund to make sure that all the renovations were exactly what everyone would hope, anticipated and deserved here," Katie Armentor, interim parish administrator, said. "We did new flooring, we had someone come and decorate, we had all of these shadowboxes throughout to show off historical artifacts. We hope everyone enjoys what we did with the place.”
Racca said now that the sheriff’s office, jail, and police jury are all in different buildings they have plenty of space to operate. The clerk of court alone taking up all of the second floor of the courthouse.
“We had 1/4th of this space," Racca said.
The courthouse means the world to Racca — it served as a refuge for her husband during Hurricane Audrey.
“My husband stayed here, he was 18 months old on the third floor. I would not have my children had this building not been here," Racca said.
Which makes the courthouse more than just a workplace for Racca.
“I feel like I’m at home,” Racca said sentimentally about the building.
At maximum strength over the Gulf of Mexico, Rita had winds of 180 miles per hour, slightly less than Hurricane Dorian had at landfall in the Bahamas a few weeks ago.
