Winner of 2019 St. Jude Dream Home announced

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The long wait came to an end over the weekend for those who purchased tickets for the 2019 St. Jude Dream Home.
Ruth Unkel of Kinder is the lucky winner of the beautiful home in the Graywood Community and on Monday she toured the home for the first time.
“I just can’t believe it,” Unkel said. “It’s beautiful.”
She says her son called her to give her the good news.
“He called me and I asked ‘Are you sure?’ and he said ‘Well momma I saw it on TV’ so I said ‘Are you sure?’”
Unkel’s name was pulled out of the mix of 7,500 who bought tickets. Almost $760,000 was raised for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Several other prizes were announced on Sunday.
Congrats to all who won and thank you to all those who entered to win and donated from everyone at 7News and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
