Rice, Texas A&M, Youngstown State, Alcorn added to future schedules

LAKE CHARLES – Visits to Rice in 2022 and Texas A&M in 2024 as well as a home-and-home with Youngstown State highlights future games for the McNeese Cowboy football team, which were announced by the athletic department on Friday.
In addition, McNeese will play Alcorn in another home-and-home series – hosting the Braves in 2022 while returning the trip in 2023.
Having already been announced for 2020, the Cowboys will visit ULL as well as hosting Northern Colorado of the Big Sky Conference in a return trip from McNeese’s visit to UNC last season.
In 2021, McNeese will host West Florida and will travel to LSU and Youngstown State and in 2022, will visit Rice and will host Alcorn.
McNeese will travel to Alcorn in 2023, and in 2024, will host Youngstown State while making a trip to Texas A&M.
The Cowboys have never played Rice, who is a member of the Conference USA.
McNeese and Texas A&M played once before, that in 2001 when the Cowboys gave the Aggies all they could handle in a 38-24 loss.
The last time McNeese and Youngstown met on the gridiron was in 2004 when the Cowboys beat the Penguins 24-20 in Lake Charles. The two teams have met five times in the series, including the 1997 FCS National Championship game in a 10-9 YSU win. McNeese leads the all-time series against the Missouri Valley Football Conference team by a 3-2 advantage.
The Cowboys and LSU played once before, that in 2010 with the Tigers posting a 32-10 win. The two teams were scheduled to meet in 2015 but just four minutes into the first quarter, rain and lightning halted the contest and was eventually canceled due to the weather.
McNeese and ULL will renew a long-time rivalry that was played every season until 1986. Since then, the two teams have played twice – in 2007, a 38-17 McNeese win and in 2016, a 30-22 loss.
Dates for the games will be announced at a later time.
McNEESE FUTURE GAMES
2020 – at ULL, host Northern Colorado
2021 – host West Florida, at LSU, at Youngstown State
2022 – at Rice, host Alcorn
2023 – at Alcorn
2024 – at Texas A&M, host Youngstown State
