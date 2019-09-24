Louisiana Retired Teachers Association announces fall meeting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Retired Teachers Association is hosting its annual fall meeting from Oct. 21 to 23 at the Baton Rouge Marriott.
Organizers say the meeting is a chance for retired educators in Louisiana to connect with one another. Attendees will hear from guest speakers, including a panel discussion with the Louisiana Public School Coalition on Oct. 22.
Guest speakers include Ashley Franklin and Joey David from the Louisiana State Museums; Leea Russell, the director of education for the Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council; Amy Wold, the director of communications for the Water Institute of the Gulf; and Dana Vicknair, the director of the Teachers’ Retirement System of Louisiana.
LRTA will also host a food drive during the fall meeting to benefit the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate at the meeting.
This event is open to the public, and conference registration is free. Attendees are encouraged to pre-register through its website at www.lrta.net/fallmeetingor by mail.
View the conference schedule below:
2019 Fall Meeting Agenda
Monday, October 21, 2019
- 10:00 LRTA Foundation Board Meeting
- 12:30 Registration Opens & LRTA Foundation Silent Auction
- 1:00 LRTA Executive Board Meeting
- 5:30 President’s Reception
Tuesday, October 22, 2019
- 8:00 Registration / Exhibits & LRTA Foundation Silent Auction
General Session
- 9:00 Opening Ceremonies
- 9:30 Joey David and Ashley Franklin: Louisiana State Museums
- 10:15 Door Prizes and Break
- 10:45 LRTA Foundation Update: Raymond Powell, LRTA Foundation President
- 11:00 Panel Discussion with the Louisiana Public Schools Coalition
- 11:45 Door Prizes
- 12:00 – 2:00 LUNCH ON YOUR OWN
- 1:00 – 1:50 Technology Lounge
General Session
- 2:00 Leea Russell, Director of Education: Greater Baton Rouge Arts Council
- 2:45 Amy Wold, Communications Director: The Water Institute of the Gulf
- 3:30 Unit Challenge Awards: Lazette Watterson, LRTA Second Vice-President and State Program Chair
Door Prizes
- 3:45 – 4:30 Technology Lounge
- 6:30 Convention Banquet, Name of Fame Award Presentations, Rupert E. Breland Award: Presented by Bertha H. Breland
Wednesday, October 23, 2019
- 8:00 Registration/Exhibits
- 8:00 – 8:50 Technology Lounge
General Session
- 9:00 TRSL Update: Dana Vicknair, Director
Recognitions/Acknowledgements/Announcements/Door Prizes/Adjourn
