LDH rolls out plan to eliminate Hepatitis C across state

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An estimated 40,000 people in Louisiana are living with Hepatitis C. However, a new plan by the Louisiana Department of Health is working to eliminate the infection.
“Hepatitis C is a virus that is blood-borne. So, you contract it the same way you contract other blood-borne diseases like HIV. So things like sharing needles for drug users is one of the ways. Probably one of the most common ways people are getting new infections now," Dr. Lacey Cavanaugh, southwest regional medical director for the Louisiana Department of Health, said.
Cavanaugh said the new model for treatment would allow the state to have unrestricted access to new medication at no extra cost to what they were already paying for treatment they were using before.
“We are basically calling this a subscription model. Think of it kind of like Netflix. You pay one price and then you get as much of the medicine as you need. Whether we treat one person or treat 100,000 people the cost is actually the same," Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh said this payment plan allows them to treat more people than ever before.
“Before, because the medicine was so expensive, we were only able to treat about 3% of people with hepatitis C. So we had to wait until someone was really sick from the virus before we would be able to treat them because of cost. So now we’ll be able to treat them much earlier in the course rather than waiting until its the end of what hepatitis c does to your body before we treat," Cavanaugh said.
Right now, Cavanaugh said the treatment plan is only for those people on Medicaid and in corrections, but, the state has hopes of expanding it to a bigger population down the road. She said the new medication is a step up from the old, injectable treatment which had a handful of negative side effects.
“We’re going to be using a generic of the brand Epclusa which is a pill. It’s one pill a day for an 8 to 12-week course and it has a 90 plus percent cure rate. It’s highly effective, it doesn’t matter which specific type of the virus you have and it’s one pill a day. Much easier to take and has a much better side effects profile," Cavanaugh said.
Cavanaugh said this is just one piece of the puzzle to eradicate the infection — another step including widely accessible Hepatitis C screenings. She suggests if you or someone you know may benefit from the treatment, to talk with your doctor.
