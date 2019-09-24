FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very little change to our persistent hot and dry pattern

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - With fall now fully underway, we remember today as the 14th anniversary of Hurricane Rita’s landfall back on this day in 2005 as a category three in Cameron Parish and remain thankful the Gulf is again quiet this morning. The tropics are active but nothing that poses any threat this week to Southwest Louisiana, while unseasonably warm temperatures dominate the weather story yet again. Expect a nice morning other than some patchy fog for you out the door this morning with temperatures starting off in the lower to middle 70s under mostly sunny skies.
As was the case on Monday, you’ll need to make sure to pack on the sunscreen and stay hydrated if outdoors with the sunshine heating temperatures back up into the lower 90s. Dew point temperatures in the 70s will make for heat index readings around 100 during the hottest part of the afternoon. Very little, if any, rain is in the forecast this afternoon, so heat relief won’t be found outside of a light Gulf breeze out of the southeast.
The pattern ahead will lock the heat in place with a big ridge of upper level high pressure establishing itself over the southeastern United States, keeping afternoon high temperatures about 5 degrees above average each afternoon, topping out around 90 with morning lows in the lower to middle 70s. Drier air in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will also help to limit daily rain chances to less than 20%.
By Saturday, enough moisture returning in combination to the position of the surface high pressure to the east, positions Southwest Louisiana for a couple of hit or miss afternoon showers or thunderstorms with chances of rain in the 20-30% range for the upcoming weekend. Beyond the weekend, high pressure remains strong over the region and keeps rain chances low and a persistent forecast of daily highs around 90 with lows in the 70s.
The tropics, while still very active, aren’t posing a threat to Southwest Louisiana as one area of weak area of low pressure trying to form near the Yucatan Peninsula could move into the Bay of Campeche this week but not head northward. Any development will be confined to areas south of the Gulf of Mexico and stay away from the United States.
Karen will pass over Puerto Rico today as a tropical storm and then pass into the open waters of the Atlantic. Chances are becoming less likely that it will be a threat to the U.S., likely getting sheared away by upper level winds by this weekend, but we’ll keep an eye on it just in case that changes. Lorenzo is set to become a major hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic closer to Africa and the Cape Verde Islands, also posing no threat to the U.S. Jerry will also remain out to sea.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
