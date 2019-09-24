FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Very little change to our persistent hot and dry pattern

Karen will pass over Puerto Rico today as a tropical storm and then pass into the open waters of the Atlantic. Chances are becoming less likely that it will be a threat to the U.S., likely getting sheared away by upper level winds by this weekend, but we’ll keep an eye on it just in case that changes. Lorenzo is set to become a major hurricane in the open waters of the Atlantic closer to Africa and the Cape Verde Islands, also posing no threat to the U.S. Jerry will also remain out to sea.