DeRidder police warn that fake 'movie money’ being passed as cash

DERIDDER, La. (KPLC) - DeRidder Police Department officials say they are seeing arise in counterfeit money - usually $100 bills that are purchased online as “movie money” or that have a Chinese/Japanese stamp on the front, back or both sides of the bill.
Authorities are asking shoppers to take time to inspect bills.
DeRidder police recommend visiting https://www.secretservice.gov/data/KnowYourMoney.pdf for information on how to identify a bill.
Authorities released photos of some of the recent counterfeit bills collected in DeRidder.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.