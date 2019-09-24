DeQuincy officer one of two people hit by vehicle Monday night

DEQUINCY, La. (KPLC) - A DeQuincy police officer working a domestic disturbance call on La. 27 Monday night was hit by a vehicle, authorities said.
Officer Richard Caillier was one of two DeQuincy officers assisting the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office on the call just outside city limits, on La. 27 North, around 10:15 p.m., Chief Casey Whitehead said.
Law enforcement made contact with the man involved, but the woman was down on the road, Whitehead said. As Caillier was walking over to the woman, a car veered off the road and hit them both, running over the officer.
Both were life-flighted to a Lake Charles hospital. Caillier was treated and released and is now being treated in Beauregard.
