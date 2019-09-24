Cowgirls hold first practice of 2019-2020 season

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The McNeese Cowgirls are coming off of their third losing season in the last four years.
Heading into this season, Coach Kacie Cryer is confident this year will be different. McNeese is switching things up due to their personnel - they’ll be running more of a 4-out-1-in-motion offense. Coach Cryer wants to run teams off the floor this season, so expect this Cowgirl team to be fast in transition.
McNeese is approaching this season with a different outlook than previous years.
“I think our message this year has been just take it one day at a time" Cryer said. "Live in the moment we’re in and don’t look back on yesterday and don’t look at tomorrow. Look at today and what we did today and if we win that day then we’re making the right strides. I think it’s been a big change in our mindset, just focusing on the moment. At times last year we looked too far ahead when we shouldn’t have and I think that was a lot of the youth. As a staff we came together in the off-season and decided we have to focus on us and not worry about what everyone else is doing.”
The Cowgirls have 14 girls on the roster this year with the addition of two former JUCO players and three freshmen. Their first game is Nov. 5 at Southern Methodist University.
