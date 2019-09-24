Cowboys vs. Saints is hottest - most expensive - ticket in the NFL

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - When the Dallas Cowboys come to New Orleans for a primetime showdown against the Saints on Sunday night, tickets will be at a premium.
In fact, according to some secondary market ticket agencies – like NFL Ticket Exchange and SeatGeek – the Saints have the hottest ticket in the league this week.
The Superdome is sold out, but the average price for a ticket online is roughly $400. The cheapest tickets will run around $150 per seat. Premium tickets are mostly running around $2,000 each.
One seller is asking for $9,700 in Sec. 149 – Row 14 per ticket, according to SeatGeek.
The second highest average game is the AFC East clash between Buffalo and New England. Both teams are undefeated. The average price is about $200 per ticket.
The Saints pulled off a big win in Seattle with Drew Brees on the bench. With “America’s Team” in New Orleans, Black and Gold fans can expect a lot of Dallas fans to follow.
The Saints are 2-1 and the Cowboys are undefeated. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m.
