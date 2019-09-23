Vernon Sheriff’s Office asking for help identifying alleged burglars on Camp Baker Road

VERNON PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two subjects allegedly responsible for a home burglary on Camp Baker Road.
The Sheriff’s office released photos showing two males in the residence at approximately 5:57 p.m. on Sept. 21.
Sheriff’s Office officials ask anyone with information regarding the identity of the men to contact Det. Jerry Twyman at 337-238-7248.
You can also give an anonymous tip by calling Crime Stoppers at 337-239-2233 with any new information.
