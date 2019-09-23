SWLA Arrest Report - Sept. 22, 2019

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for September 22, 2019.
Troy Bartholomew Zachary Jr., 27, Lake Charles: Failure to illuminate registration place with white light; operating a vehicle with a suspended licence; possession of a Schedule I drug; first offense possession of marijuana (14 grams or less); possession of drug paraphernalia; contraband in a penal institution.
Megan Michelle Henderson, 35, DeQuincy: Unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling; simple battery.
Lindsey Leigh Leggett, 36, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; theft under $1,000; contempt of court.
Willie Bob Woosley Jr., 39, Lake Charles: Possession of a Schedule II drug; disturbing the peace.
Jonathan Remington Deville, 34, Lake Charles: Contempt of court (2 charges); obstruction of a highway; second offense DWI.
Mary Nola Semien, 23, Lake Charles: First offense possession of marijuana; cruelty to juveniles; cruelty to animals; use of a controlled dangerous substance in the presence of a minor.
Antoine Elliott Berzas, 38, DeQuincy: Domestic abuse battery.
Michael John Derouen, 31, Sulphur: Trespassing.
Copyright 2019 KPLC. All rights reserved.