St. Louis at Welsh named week four TDL Game of the Week

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The Touchdown Live Game of the Week is headed to Welsh as the Greyhounds play host to 3A foe St. Louis. It’s the first meeting between the schools since 2006.
The Saints come into week four on the heels of a double-overtime thriller. SLC pulled off the one-point win over Kinder last week to improve to 2-1 on the season. Running back Evan Joubert is leading the offense with 480 yards rushing and six touchdowns so far this season. Quarterback Cooper Miller has seen plenty of play as well as the junior has over 336 passing yards with three touchdowns.
Welsh is a team that’s talent doesn’t match its record. While the Greyhounds are off to a 1-2 start, the Hounds have fallen to a pair of 3A teams who are a combined 5-1. The Welsh defense has stood the tallest through three games as opposing teams have scored a combined 27 points vs. the Hounds. Quarterback Landen Broussard has been the bell cow of this offense so far as he and Gavan Guillory hooked up for another touchdown last week.
Touchdown Live comes your way every Friday night at 10:15 p.m. TDL Overtime follows at 11 p.m. and can be viewed online on the KPLC app, at kplctv.com and the KPLC 7 News Facebook page.
