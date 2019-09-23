St. Louis at Welsh named week four TDL Game of the Week

Welsh is a team that’s talent doesn’t match its record. While the Greyhounds are off to a 1-2 start, the Hounds have fallen to a pair of 3A teams who are a combined 5-1. The Welsh defense has stood the tallest through three games as opposing teams have scored a combined 27 points vs. the Hounds. Quarterback Landen Broussard has been the bell cow of this offense so far as he and Gavan Guillory hooked up for another touchdown last week.